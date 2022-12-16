Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH) and BioForce Nanosciences (OTCMKTS:BFNH) Financial Contrast

Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH – Get Rating) and BioForce Nanosciences (OTCMKTS:BFNH – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

37.9% of Cue Health shares are held by institutional investors. 29.4% of Cue Health shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 39.5% of BioForce Nanosciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Cue Health and BioForce Nanosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cue Health 0 1 3 0 2.75 BioForce Nanosciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Cue Health currently has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 126.54%. Given Cue Health’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Cue Health is more favorable than BioForce Nanosciences.

This table compares Cue Health and BioForce Nanosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cue Health -24.25% -12.29% -8.93% BioForce Nanosciences N/A N/A -6,104.22%

Volatility and Risk

Cue Health has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioForce Nanosciences has a beta of -1.77, meaning that its share price is 277% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cue Health and BioForce Nanosciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cue Health $618.11 million 0.75 $86.42 million ($0.88) -3.51 BioForce Nanosciences $20,000.00 N/A -$500,000.00 ($0.01) -224.50

Cue Health has higher revenue and earnings than BioForce Nanosciences. BioForce Nanosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cue Health, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Cue Health beats BioForce Nanosciences on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cue Health

(Get Rating)

Cue Health Inc., a healthcare technology company, designs and develops diagnostic platform for diagnostic tests for individuals, enterprises, healthcare providers and payors, and public health agencies. The company offers Cue Integrated Care platform comprising hardware and software components, such as Cue Health Monitoring System consisting of Cue Reader, a portable and reusable reader, Cue Cartridge, a single-use test cartridge, and Cue Wand, a sample collection wand; Cue Data and Innovation Layer, a solution with cloud-based data and analytics capability; Cue Virtual Care Delivery Apps, which include Cue Health App and Cue Enterprise Dashboard; and Cue Ecosystem Integrations and Apps, a solution that allows integrations with third-party applications and sensors. It also provides COVID-19 testing kits for the Cue Health Monitoring System The company was formerly known as Cue Inc and changed its name to Cue Health Inc. in December 2017. Cue Health Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About BioForce Nanosciences

(Get Rating)

BioForce Nanosciences Holdings, Inc. focuses on providing natural vitamins, minerals, other nutritional supplements, powders, and beverages for individuals in various age ranges. The company offers private label products with distributors and manufacturing providers. It sells its nutrition supplements to retailers, sporting goods retailers, supermarkets, and mass merchandisers under the BioForce Eclipse brand, as well as through online and telemarketing. The company is based in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

