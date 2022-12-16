Head-To-Head Comparison: Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) and Bone Biologics (OTC:BBLG)

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) and Bone Biologics (OTC:BBLG – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Enovis and Bone Biologics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enovis 0.94% 4.46% 2.78% Bone Biologics N/A 7,587.33% 7,258.20%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Enovis and Bone Biologics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enovis $3.85 billion 0.76 $71.66 million $0.48 112.36 Bone Biologics N/A N/A -$1.61 million N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Enovis has higher revenue and earnings than Bone Biologics.

89.4% of Enovis shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Bone Biologics shares are held by institutional investors. 8.3% of Enovis shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Enovis has a beta of 2.05, indicating that its share price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bone Biologics has a beta of 0.11, indicating that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Enovis and Bone Biologics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enovis 0 2 7 0 2.78 Bone Biologics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Enovis currently has a consensus target price of $63.50, indicating a potential upside of 17.75%. Bone Biologics has a consensus target price of $2.25, indicating a potential upside of 845.38%. Given Bone Biologics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bone Biologics is more favorable than Enovis.

Summary

Enovis beats Bone Biologics on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enovis

(Get Rating)

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries. It offers rigid and soft orthopedic bracings, hot and cold therapy products, bone growth stimulators, vascular therapy systems and compression garments, therapeutic shoes and inserts, electrical stimulators used for pain management, and physical therapy products; and a suite of reconstructive joint products for the hip, knee, shoulder, elbow, foot, ankle, and finger. Enovis Corporation sells its products through independent distributors, such as healthcare professionals, consumer retail stores, and pharmacies; and directly under the DJO brand. The company was formerly known as Colfax Corporation. Enovis Corporation is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

About Bone Biologics

(Get Rating)

Bone Biologics Corporation, a medical device company, focuses on bone regeneration in spinal fusion using the recombinant human protein. The company's NELL-1/DBX is a combination product, which is an osteostimulative recombinant protein that provides target specific control over bone regeneration. It is developing NELL-1/DBX Fusion Device for spinal fusion procedures in skeletally mature patients with degenerative disc disease at one level from L4-S1. The company's platform technology has application in delivering enhanced outcomes in the surgical specialties of spinal, orthopedic, general orthopedic, plastic reconstruction, neurosurgery, interventional radiology, and sports medicine. It has a license agreement with the UCLA Technology Development Group to develop and commercialize NELL-1 for spinal fusion applications. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

