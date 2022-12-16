Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $12.20, but opened at $12.65. Dyne Therapeutics shares last traded at $14.15, with a volume of 2,801 shares trading hands.

Specifically, Director Jason P. Rhodes purchased 934,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.70 per share, with a total value of $10,000,016.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 934,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,000,016.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Dyne Therapeutics news, insider Joshua T. Brumm sold 14,200 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total value of $189,854.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 204,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,735,809.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jason P. Rhodes acquired 934,581 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.70 per share, with a total value of $10,000,016.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 934,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,000,016.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 211,063 shares of company stock valued at $2,641,077 over the last ninety days. 42.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Dyne Therapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.60.

Dyne Therapeutics Stock Down 1.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $708.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 0.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.02 and its 200-day moving average is $11.59.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.15. As a group, analysts expect that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deep Track Capital LP raised its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 52.7% in the first quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207,750 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 2.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,525,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,069,000 after purchasing an additional 50,569 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 48.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,746,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,999,000 after purchasing an additional 568,533 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 9.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,497,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,020,000 after purchasing an additional 131,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,338,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,997,000 after purchasing an additional 17,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dyne Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyne Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.