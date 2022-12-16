Boxed (BOXD) & Its Peers Critical Analysis

Boxed (NYSE:BOXD – Get Rating) is one of 53 publicly-traded companies in the “Catalog & mail – order houses” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Boxed to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Boxed and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boxed 0 2 1 0 2.33 Boxed Competitors 179 1095 3386 48 2.70

Boxed presently has a consensus target price of $2.23, suggesting a potential upside of 818.31%. As a group, “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies have a potential upside of 41.26%. Given Boxed’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Boxed is more favorable than its peers.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Boxed $177.27 million -$69.22 million -0.08 Boxed Competitors $14.98 billion $780.38 million -27.04

This table compares Boxed and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Boxed’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Boxed. Boxed is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Boxed has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boxed’s peers have a beta of 0.83, meaning that their average stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Boxed and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boxed -75.33% N/A -71.75% Boxed Competitors -13.12% -44.75% -7.26%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

36.9% of Boxed shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.9% of shares of all “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies are owned by institutional investors. 10.0% of Boxed shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 27.6% of shares of all “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Boxed peers beat Boxed on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Boxed

Boxed, Inc. operates as an e-commerce retailer and an e-commerce enabler in the continental United States. The company through its e-commerce retail service provides branded and private labelled bulk pantry consumables, such as paper products, snacks, beverages, cleaning supplies, etc. to B2C and B2B customers, vendors, and enterprise retailers, as well as household customers. It also provides Boxed IQ, a content management suite, programmatic cost-per-click ad-platform, and vendor portal data suite, that offers vendors, suppliers, and CPG manufacturers the ability to advertise their products to customers, and access customer data and feedback in real-time; on-demand grocery services; and an enterprise-level e-commerce platform. Boxed, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

