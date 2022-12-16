Critical Review: HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) and VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET)

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) and VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.1% of HealthStream shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.3% of VNET Group shares are held by institutional investors. 21.2% of HealthStream shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.1% of VNET Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for HealthStream and VNET Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HealthStream 0 0 0 0 N/A VNET Group 0 2 0 0 2.00

Profitability

HealthStream presently has a consensus price target of $23.00, suggesting a potential downside of 6.20%. VNET Group has a consensus price target of $7.27, suggesting a potential upside of 40.55%. Given VNET Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe VNET Group is more favorable than HealthStream.

This table compares HealthStream and VNET Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HealthStream 3.52% 2.75% 1.88% VNET Group -10.14% -9.42% -2.77%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares HealthStream and VNET Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HealthStream $256.71 million 2.92 $5.84 million $0.30 81.73 VNET Group $971.32 million 0.78 $78.48 million ($0.99) -5.22

VNET Group has higher revenue and earnings than HealthStream. VNET Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HealthStream, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

HealthStream has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VNET Group has a beta of -0.07, indicating that its share price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

HealthStream beats VNET Group on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc. provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, education, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services. It also provides applications for learning, performance appraisal, competency management, disclosure management, clinical assessment and development, simulation-based education, quality management, and industry training. In addition, the company offers VerityStream that delivers enterprise-class solutions to transform the healthcare provider experience for ambulatory surgery centers, urgent care facilities, clinics, medical groups, and other healthcare organizations; EchoCredentialing and MSOW platforms that manage medical staff credentialing, enrollment, and privileging processes for hospitals; and EchoOneApp, a provider enrollment platform for medical groups. Further, it provides CredentialMyDoc, a credentialing and enrollment SaaS solution for medical groups and surgery centers; CredentialStream, a SaaS-based provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment solution; and NurseGrid Mobile for nurse managers. The company offers its solutions in healthcare industry companies that include private, not-for-profit, and government entities, as well as pharmaceutical and medical device companies through direct sales teams. HealthStream, Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

About VNET Group

VNET Group, Inc., an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services in China. It offers managed hosting services consisting of managed retail services, such as colocation services that dedicate data center space to house customers' servers and networking equipment, as well as allow customers to lease partial or entire cabinets for their servers; server administration services; interconnectivity services that allow customers to connect their servers; value-added services, including hybrid IT, bare metal, firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services; cloud services that allow customers to run applications over the internet using IT infrastructure; VPN Services that extend customers' private networks by setting up connections through the public internet. The company also provides operating system support and assistance with updates, server monitoring, server backup and restoration, server security evaluation, firewall services, and disaster recovery services; site selection, planning, design, and construction services for wholesale and retail data centers. It serves information technology and cloud services, communications and social networking, gaming and entertainment, e-commerce, automobile, financial services, and blue-chip and small-to-mid-sized enterprises; government agencies; individuals; and telecommunication carriers. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 40 self-built data centers and 64 partnered data centers with 78,540 cabinets under management. The company was formerly known as 21Vianet Group, Inc. and changed its name to VNET Group, Inc. in October 2021. VNET Group, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

