Contrasting SAI.TECH Global (NASDAQ:SAI) and Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY)

SAI.TECH Global (NASDAQ:SAI – Get Rating) and Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares SAI.TECH Global and Sphere 3D’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SAI.TECH Global N/A N/A -5.65% Sphere 3D -1,556.12% -43.40% -34.83%

Risk & Volatility

SAI.TECH Global has a beta of 1.61, suggesting that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sphere 3D has a beta of 2.33, suggesting that its stock price is 133% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SAI.TECH Global 0 0 0 0 N/A Sphere 3D 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for SAI.TECH Global and Sphere 3D, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of SAI.TECH Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.1% of Sphere 3D shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Sphere 3D shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SAI.TECH Global and Sphere 3D’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SAI.TECH Global N/A N/A -$1.92 million N/A N/A Sphere 3D $3.72 million 6.13 -$17.29 million ($1.33) -0.27

SAI.TECH Global has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sphere 3D.

About SAI.TECH Global

SAI.TECH Global Corporation operates as an energy-saving Bitcoin mining operator and a clean-tech company that integrates the bitcoin mining, power, and heating industries worldwide. The company provides a suite of specialized services, including mining machines purchase, hosting, mining pool, and energy-saving technologies and solutions to digital asset mining customers. Its target customers include large-scale miners and institutional investors. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Singapore.

About Sphere 3D

Sphere 3D Corp. focuses on operating as a carbon neutral bitcoin mining company. It also provides data management solutions through hybrid cloud, cloud, and on-premises implementations directly and through its reseller network and professional services organization. Its products portfolio includes HVE-STACK high density server, which provides computer and storage appliance for the data centers; HVE-VELOCITY, a high availability dual enclosure storage area network that offers reliability and integrity for optimal data storage, protection, and recovery; HVE 3DGFX, a virtual desktop infrastructure solution; HVE STAGE, a server virtualization platform; and HVE VAULT, an appliance designed to handle requirements for backup and replication storage. In addition, it offers self-service and support services. Sphere 3D Corp. is based in Toronto, Canada.

