Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after SVB Leerink raised their price target on the stock from $26.00 to $31.00. The stock had previously closed at $25.85, but opened at $33.46. SVB Leerink currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Kymera Therapeutics shares last traded at $31.43, with a volume of 131,033 shares traded.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on KYMR. B. Riley increased their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $43.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.10.

Get Kymera Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 96,581 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $2,899,361.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,440,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,335,067.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 96,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $2,899,361.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,440,875 shares in the company, valued at $163,335,067.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bruce Booth sold 91,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $2,731,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,092,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,783,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 597,246 shares of company stock valued at $17,971,202. Company insiders own 17.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics Stock Down 5.8 %

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 212,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,012,000 after acquiring an additional 25,933 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 108.9% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 9,730 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. grew its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 13.3% in the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 469,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,251,000 after purchasing an additional 55,147 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $1,969,000.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.82.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.09). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 34.20% and a negative net margin of 334.72%. The company had revenue of $9.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.42 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.