Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on STLA. Nomura upgraded shares of Stellantis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Stellantis from €21.00 ($22.11) to €19.00 ($20.00) in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Nomura Instinet upgraded shares of Stellantis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 11.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 105.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 15,267 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 22.6% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 18,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 5.0% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 64,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Stellantis during the first quarter worth approximately $343,000. 31.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stellantis Price Performance

About Stellantis

Stellantis stock opened at $14.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.01 and a 200-day moving average of $13.65. Stellantis has a one year low of $11.37 and a one year high of $21.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury, premium, and mainstream passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

