Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT) Short Interest Update

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 50,900 shares, a growth of 53.3% from the November 15th total of 33,200 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 27,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lixte Biotechnology

In related news, Director Rene Bernards purchased 52,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.53 per share, for a total transaction of $27,825.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,250. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 73,809 shares of company stock worth $40,261 over the last three months. Insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lixte Biotechnology

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lixte Biotechnology stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT – Get Rating) by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,664 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,475 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.54% of Lixte Biotechnology worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lixte Biotechnology Price Performance

About Lixte Biotechnology

Shares of NASDAQ LIXT opened at $0.54 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.68. Lixte Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $0.43 and a 1-year high of $4.95. The company has a market cap of $9.01 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of -0.65.

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc operates as a drug discovery company that uses biomarker technology to identify enzyme targets related with serious common diseases and designs novel compounds to attack those targets. The company primarily focuses on inhibitors of protein phosphatases that are used alone and in combination with cytotoxic agents and/or x-ray and immune checkpoint blockers; and encompasses two major categories of compounds at various stages of pre-clinical and clinical development.

