iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBIL) Short Interest Up 53.8% in November

iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBIL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 53.8% from the November 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
iMedia Brands Stock Performance
iMedia Brands stock opened at $7.50 on Friday. iMedia Brands has a 12-month low of $6.71 and a 12-month high of $23.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.46.
iMedia Brands Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.5313 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 28.33%.
Further Reading
