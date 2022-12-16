MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Short Interest Up 52.7% in November

MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,304,200 shares, a growth of 52.7% from the November 15th total of 5,439,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 219,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 37.8 days.

MEG Energy Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS MEGEF opened at $12.90 on Friday. MEG Energy has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $19.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.87 and its 200 day moving average is $13.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MEGEF has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$30.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of MEG Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.29.

About MEG Energy

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 410 square miles of mineral leases. It also develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

