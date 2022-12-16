Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) Given Underperform Rating at Bank of America

Bank of America reaffirmed their underperform rating on shares of Cano Health (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has a $1.50 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James downgraded Cano Health from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Cano Health from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen downgraded Cano Health from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen downgraded Cano Health from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Cano Health in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a hold rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cano Health has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Cano Health Stock Performance

CANO stock opened at $1.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.13. Cano Health has a twelve month low of $1.13 and a twelve month high of $9.83. The firm has a market cap of $568.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01 and a beta of -0.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cano Health

Cano Health Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CANO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cano Health in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Cano Health in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cano Health in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Cano Health in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Cano Health in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 39.19% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

Featured Articles

