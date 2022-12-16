KINS Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KINZ) Short Interest Up 50.0% in November

KINS Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KINZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the November 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KINZ. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in KINS Technology Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KINS Technology Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of KINS Technology Group by 848.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 17,055 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of KINS Technology Group by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 51,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 17,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of KINS Technology Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $807,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KINZ opened at $10.10 on Friday. KINS Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.92 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.07.

KINS Technology Group Inc intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

