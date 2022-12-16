Robert W. Baird Increases Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Price Target to $41.00

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird to $41.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.55% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Phreesia from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Citigroup upgraded Phreesia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Phreesia from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Phreesia from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Phreesia from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.57.
Phreesia Trading Down 3.8 %
Shares of PHR stock opened at $34.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 0.70. Phreesia has a twelve month low of $13.19 and a twelve month high of $45.83. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.68.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 16.4% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 42.2% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 6.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 11.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 6.6% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Phreesia Company Profile
Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.
