Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) a $55.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 target price on Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Pfizer from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $57.47.

Pfizer Price Performance

NYSE PFE opened at $53.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $300.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer has a 1 year low of $41.44 and a 1 year high of $61.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.48.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $22.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.04 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.95% and a net margin of 29.81%. On average, analysts predict that Pfizer will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Continental Investors Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth approximately $3,679,000. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at $285,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at $3,994,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 27.9% in the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 46,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 10,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 36.2% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 146,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,419,000 after purchasing an additional 38,973 shares in the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

