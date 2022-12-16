Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) PT Raised to $53.00

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 1.14% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.47.

Shares of PFE opened at $53.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $300.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer has a twelve month low of $41.44 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.48.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. Pfizer had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 43.95%. The business had revenue of $22.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.04 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Pfizer will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Pfizer by 3,059.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,530,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,994,698,000 after acquiring an additional 37,310,556 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,065,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,801,210,000 after acquiring an additional 13,790,348 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Pfizer by 528.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 12,401,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $542,675,000 after acquiring an additional 10,429,412 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Pfizer by 28.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 43,391,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,246,359,000 after acquiring an additional 9,537,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 13.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,097,341,000 after acquiring an additional 6,972,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

