StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Orion Group (NYSE:ORN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.
Orion Group Price Performance
Shares of Orion Group stock opened at $2.50 on Tuesday. Orion Group has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $4.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 0.74.
Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Orion Group had a negative net margin of 2.31% and a negative return on equity of 6.04%. The business had revenue of $182.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.23 million. Analysts forecast that Orion Group will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Orion Group
About Orion Group
Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.
