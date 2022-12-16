StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Orion Group (NYSE:ORN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Orion Group Price Performance

Shares of Orion Group stock opened at $2.50 on Tuesday. Orion Group has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $4.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Orion Group had a negative net margin of 2.31% and a negative return on equity of 6.04%. The business had revenue of $182.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.23 million. Analysts forecast that Orion Group will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Orion Group

About Orion Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orion Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $754,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Orion Group by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 537,673 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after buying an additional 263,261 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Orion Group by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,633,368 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after buying an additional 225,557 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in shares of Orion Group by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,264,231 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,095,000 after buying an additional 204,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Orion Group by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 590,384 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 40,786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

