Cowen Cuts Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Price Target to $96.00

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Cowen from $98.00 to $96.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a hold rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $90.08.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $80.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $215.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.13, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03. Oracle has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $104.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.38.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.01 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. Oracle’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Oracle will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 60.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at $6,615,168.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,473,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oracle

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 36.0% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,225 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares during the period. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter worth about $278,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter worth about $344,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 11.5% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,722 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Finally, American Trust lifted its holdings in Oracle by 10.8% in the third quarter. American Trust now owns 16,958 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

