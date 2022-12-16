Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Price Target to $75.00

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

ORCL has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Oracle from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a buy rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Oracle from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $85.00 target price on Oracle in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $90.08.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSE:ORCL opened at $80.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03. Oracle has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $104.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.38.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.01 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.95%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Oracle news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oracle

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,241 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 156,750 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $12,968,000 after buying an additional 8,672 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,458 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $349,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.