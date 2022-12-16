ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.33.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ONTF shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of ON24 from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of ON24 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of ON24 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ON24

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONTF. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in ON24 by 50.1% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 34,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 11,672 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in ON24 by 9.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in ON24 by 897.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 217,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 195,962 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in ON24 by 73.5% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 21,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 9,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in ON24 by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

ON24 Price Performance

ON24 Company Profile

Shares of NYSE:ONTF opened at $7.96 on Friday. ON24 has a 1-year low of $6.95 and a 1-year high of $17.99. The company has a market capitalization of $377.97 million, a P/E ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.29.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, a live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration and interactivity between users; ON24 Go Live, a live, interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; ON24 Virtual Confrence, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions; ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

