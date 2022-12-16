Brokerages Set BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO) Target Price at C$136.00

BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$136.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC raised their price objective on BRP from C$132.00 to C$137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on BRP from C$173.00 to C$179.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Scotiabank raised their target price on BRP from C$126.00 to C$127.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. DA Davidson raised their target price on BRP from C$123.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on BRP from C$136.00 to C$130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Shares of TSE:DOO opened at C$105.49 on Friday. BRP has a 1 year low of C$73.74 and a 1 year high of C$113.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,681.80, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$93.34 and its 200-day moving average price is C$91.35.

BRP Announces Dividend

BRP ( TSE:DOO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 14th. The company reported C$2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.58 by C$0.36. The firm had revenue of C$2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.21 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BRP will post 12.5500004 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. BRP’s payout ratio is 7.05%.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, which consists of snowmobiles, personal watercraft, and pontoons; and parts, accessories and apparel, and engines for karts and recreational aircraft and other services.

