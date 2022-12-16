Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.33.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

BCYC opened at $31.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $928.38 million, a PE ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 9.18, a current ratio of 9.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.25. Bicycle Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.08 and a fifty-two week high of $61.50.

Bicycle Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BCYC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.56% and a negative net margin of 669.65%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 109.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 27.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 7.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 20.3% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,639 shares during the period. 76.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

