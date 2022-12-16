Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Get Rating) (NYSE:ABX) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$27.25.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ABX shares. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Barrick Gold from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and set a C$26.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Eight Capital dropped their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$33.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Barrick Gold news, Director Dennis Mark Bristow purchased 110,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$20.69 per share, with a total value of C$2,276,655.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,941,200 shares in the company, valued at C$122,951,945.76. In other Barrick Gold news, Director Dennis Mark Bristow purchased 110,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$20.69 per share, with a total value of C$2,276,655.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,941,200 shares in the company, valued at C$122,951,945.76. Also, Senior Officer Grant Bill Beringer acquired 10,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$20.69 per share, with a total value of C$224,269.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,071 shares in the company, valued at C$932,735.33.

Barrick Gold Trading Down 3.5 %

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

Shares of ABX opened at C$22.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$21.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$21.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.77, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$40.22 billion and a PE ratio of 15.92. Barrick Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$17.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$33.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.27%.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

