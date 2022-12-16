POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.56.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PNT. Raymond James began coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price target on POINT Biopharma Global from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on POINT Biopharma Global from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on POINT Biopharma Global from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Get POINT Biopharma Global alerts:

Insider Activity at POINT Biopharma Global

In other news, Chairman Allan C. Silber bought 27,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $165,618.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 4,246,208 shares in the company, valued at $25,477,248. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other POINT Biopharma Global news, Director Jonathan R. Goodman bought 6,000 shares of POINT Biopharma Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.33 per share, with a total value of $37,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,049.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Allan C. Silber bought 27,603 shares of POINT Biopharma Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $165,618.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 4,246,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,477,248. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 37,473 shares of company stock valued at $229,158 over the last ninety days. 18.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

POINT Biopharma Global Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in POINT Biopharma Global by 10.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after buying an additional 21,159 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in POINT Biopharma Global by 31.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 87,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 20,998 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in POINT Biopharma Global in the third quarter valued at $10,223,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in POINT Biopharma Global in the third quarter valued at $534,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in POINT Biopharma Global by 240.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 31,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

POINT Biopharma Global stock opened at $6.61 on Friday. POINT Biopharma Global has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $10.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $687.61 million, a P/E ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 0.13.

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts expect that POINT Biopharma Global will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

POINT Biopharma Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for POINT Biopharma Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POINT Biopharma Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.