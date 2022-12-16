POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.56.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PNT. Raymond James began coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price target on POINT Biopharma Global from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on POINT Biopharma Global from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on POINT Biopharma Global from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th.
Insider Activity at POINT Biopharma Global
In other news, Chairman Allan C. Silber bought 27,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $165,618.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 4,246,208 shares in the company, valued at $25,477,248. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other POINT Biopharma Global news, Director Jonathan R. Goodman bought 6,000 shares of POINT Biopharma Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.33 per share, with a total value of $37,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,049.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Allan C. Silber bought 27,603 shares of POINT Biopharma Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $165,618.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 4,246,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,477,248. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 37,473 shares of company stock valued at $229,158 over the last ninety days. 18.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
POINT Biopharma Global Price Performance
POINT Biopharma Global stock opened at $6.61 on Friday. POINT Biopharma Global has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $10.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $687.61 million, a P/E ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 0.13.
POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts expect that POINT Biopharma Global will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
POINT Biopharma Global Company Profile
POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.
