Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.49.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TLRY shares. Haywood Securities decreased their price target on Tilray to $3.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays cut their target price on Tilray from $4.50 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Tilray from $4.15 to $4.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Tilray in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $3.90 target price on the stock.

Tilray Price Performance

Shares of TLRY stock opened at $3.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.67 and its 200-day moving average is $3.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 2.61. Tilray has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $9.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.33.

Insider Transactions at Tilray

Tilray ( NASDAQ:TLRY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $153.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.85 million. Tilray had a negative net margin of 78.33% and a negative return on equity of 4.33%. Tilray’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Tilray will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 350,000 shares of Tilray stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.78, for a total value of $1,323,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,224,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,527,460.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tilray

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TLRY. Prentice Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Tilray in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,908,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Tilray in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,212,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tilray during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,186,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Tilray by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,036,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 221,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tilray by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,295,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,311,000 after purchasing an additional 209,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

