BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.85.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BB shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $5.00 to $4.75 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

BlackBerry Price Performance

BlackBerry stock opened at $4.26 on Friday. BlackBerry has a 12-month low of $3.94 and a 12-month high of $9.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackBerry

BlackBerry ( NYSE:BB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a negative return on equity of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $168.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that BlackBerry will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BlackBerry news, insider Nita C. White-Ivy sold 7,805 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.13, for a total transaction of $40,039.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 242,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,998.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Billy Ho sold 8,242 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.13, for a total transaction of $42,281.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 268,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,378,661.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nita C. White-Ivy sold 7,805 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.13, for a total transaction of $40,039.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 242,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,998.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 592,794 shares of company stock valued at $2,568,560 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BlackBerry

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 470.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,437 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the second quarter worth $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.28% of the company’s stock.

About BlackBerry

(Get Rating)

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers BlackBerry Cyber Suite, which provides Cylance AI and machine learning-based cybersecurity solutions, including BlackBerry Protect, an EPP and available MTD solution; BlackBerry Optics, an EDR solution that provides visibility into and prevention of malicious activity; BlackBerry Guard, a managed detection and response solution; BlackBerry Gateway, an AI-empowered ZTNA solution; and BlackBerry Persona, a UEBA solution that provides authentication by validating user identity in real time.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.