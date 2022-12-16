Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Price Target to €265.00

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from €261.00 ($274.74) to €265.00 ($278.95) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on RACE. StockNews.com cut Ferrari from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. HSBC raised Ferrari from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Ferrari from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $232.50.
Ferrari Price Performance
Shares of NYSE RACE opened at $222.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 4.47. The company has a market cap of $41.09 billion, a PE ratio of 40.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.96. Ferrari has a fifty-two week low of $167.45 and a fifty-two week high of $271.95.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ferrari
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RACE. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ferrari by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ferrari by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in Ferrari by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ferrari by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in Ferrari by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.31% of the company’s stock.
About Ferrari
Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ferrari (RACE)
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
- Game-Changing News For Mullen Automotive
- Inflation and the Energy Crisis are Two Freight Trains on a Collision Course – Here’s How to Prepare
- Is Enterprise Products Partners Fairly Valued?
Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.