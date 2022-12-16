Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Price Target to €265.00

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from €261.00 ($274.74) to €265.00 ($278.95) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on RACE. StockNews.com cut Ferrari from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. HSBC raised Ferrari from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Ferrari from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $232.50.

Ferrari Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RACE opened at $222.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 4.47. The company has a market cap of $41.09 billion, a PE ratio of 40.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.96. Ferrari has a fifty-two week low of $167.45 and a fifty-two week high of $271.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ferrari

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.10. Ferrari had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 19.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ferrari will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RACE. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ferrari by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ferrari by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in Ferrari by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ferrari by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in Ferrari by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.31% of the company’s stock.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

