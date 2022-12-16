StockNews.com Begins Coverage on TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
TCF Financial Price Performance
TCF Financial has a 52 week low of $21.81 and a 52 week high of $50.13.
TCF Financial Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TCF Financial (TCF)
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
- Game-Changing News For Mullen Automotive
- Inflation and the Energy Crisis are Two Freight Trains on a Collision Course – Here’s How to Prepare
- Is Enterprise Products Partners Fairly Valued?
Receive News & Ratings for TCF Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCF Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.