StockNews.com Lowers Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Steel Partners Stock Down 1.3 %

SPLP opened at $41.46 on Tuesday. Steel Partners has a 1-year low of $32.01 and a 1-year high of $47.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $897.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.04 and a 200-day moving average of $42.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Steel Partners

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. lifted its position in Steel Partners by 4.4% in the first quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. now owns 6,405,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $266,211,000 after purchasing an additional 268,623 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Steel Partners by 3.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Steel Partners in the first quarter worth $153,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Steel Partners in the first quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Steel Partners in the first quarter worth $287,000. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Steel Partners

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

Featured Articles

