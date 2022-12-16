Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Extended Stay America Price Performance

NYSE STAY opened at $20.46 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion and a PE ratio of 20.06. Extended Stay America has a 52 week low of $10.64 and a 52 week high of $20.47.

