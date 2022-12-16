Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of TGS opened at $8.86 on Tuesday. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a 12-month low of $4.11 and a 12-month high of $10.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Transportadora de Gas del Sur

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 23,900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 172,631 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 14,942 shares in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Company Profile

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, production, and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Other Services; and Telecommunications.

