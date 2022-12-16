Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Cut to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group lowered Rio Tinto Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,700 ($69.93) to GBX 5,800 ($71.16) in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Macquarie cut Rio Tinto Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Citigroup cut Rio Tinto Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,040 ($74.10) to GBX 5,700 ($69.93) in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3,856.67.

NYSE RIO opened at $70.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.93. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $50.92 and a fifty-two week high of $84.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,009 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 197,366 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $10,867,000 after purchasing an additional 36,283 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,319,000. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. 10.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

