Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Cut to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group lowered Rio Tinto Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,700 ($69.93) to GBX 5,800 ($71.16) in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Macquarie cut Rio Tinto Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Citigroup cut Rio Tinto Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,040 ($74.10) to GBX 5,700 ($69.93) in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3,856.67.
Rio Tinto Group Trading Down 0.4 %
NYSE RIO opened at $70.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.93. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $50.92 and a fifty-two week high of $84.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
About Rio Tinto Group
Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.
