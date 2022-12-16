Cowen Increases Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Price Target to $283.00

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Cowen from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.51% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays upped their price target on Stryker from $239.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Stryker from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Stryker from $249.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.79.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $245.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $225.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Stryker has a one year low of $188.84 and a one year high of $280.43. The company has a market capitalization of $92.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.98.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.12). Stryker had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Stryker will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.25, for a total value of $240,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,445.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total value of $63,708.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,281.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.25, for a total value of $240,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,504,445.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,972 shares of company stock valued at $16,742,191 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stryker

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in Stryker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,090,886,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in Stryker by 87,902.2% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,077,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $555,482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075,371 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Stryker by 664.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,199,253 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $437,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911,376 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Stryker by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,370,391 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,109,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $241,841,000. 76.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stryker

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Further Reading

