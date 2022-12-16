Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) Short Interest Up 54.2% in November

Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, an increase of 54.2% from the November 15th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hudson Global Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of HSON opened at $23.61 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.70. The company has a market capitalization of $65.90 million, a PE ratio of 8.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.46. Hudson Global has a 52-week low of $20.51 and a 52-week high of $44.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on HSON. StockNews.com cut shares of Hudson Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on shares of Hudson Global in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.50 target price for the company.

In other Hudson Global news, CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.14 per share, for a total transaction of $25,140.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 239,730 shares in the company, valued at $6,026,812.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders acquired a total of 18,593 shares of company stock worth $542,841 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Global by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Global by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 31,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Global by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 98,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $539,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hudson Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $641,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.94% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Global Company Profile

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

