iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100,400 shares, an increase of 55.7% from the November 15th total of 64,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. One Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 5,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Main Management LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 15,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000.

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ HYXF opened at $44.04 on Friday. iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $41.72 and a 12 month high of $51.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.32 and a 200-day moving average of $44.19.

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.212 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. This is an increase from iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21.

