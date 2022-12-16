Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$2.53.

ACB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ATB Capital upgraded Aurora Cannabis from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$4.10 to C$1.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Aurora Cannabis to C$4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$3.75 to C$2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 19th.

Aurora Cannabis Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of TSE:ACB opened at C$1.42 on Friday. Aurora Cannabis has a 1 year low of C$1.36 and a 1 year high of C$8.23. The company has a market cap of C$460.55 million and a PE ratio of -0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.76, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$1.68 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.82.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis ( TSE:ACB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 20th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.16) by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$50.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$50.53 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aurora Cannabis will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Aurora Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. The company produces, distributes, and sells medical and consumer cannabis products in Canada. It is also involved in the distribution of wholesale medical cannabis in the European Union (EU); distribution of wholesale medical cannabis in various international markets, including Australia, Caribbeans, South America, and Israel; and distribution and sale of hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) products in the United States (U.S.) market.

