Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB) Receives C$2.53 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$2.53.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ACB shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$2.15 to C$1.75 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Atb Cap Markets raised Aurora Cannabis from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. ATB Capital raised Aurora Cannabis from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Aurora Cannabis to C$4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$3.75 to C$2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 19th.

Aurora Cannabis Price Performance

Shares of TSE ACB opened at C$1.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$460.55 million and a PE ratio of -0.23. Aurora Cannabis has a fifty-two week low of C$1.36 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.76, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 4.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.68 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.82.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis ( TSE:ACB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 20th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.16) by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$50.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$50.53 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aurora Cannabis will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Aurora Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. The company produces, distributes, and sells medical and consumer cannabis products in Canada. It is also involved in the distribution of wholesale medical cannabis in the European Union (EU); distribution of wholesale medical cannabis in various international markets, including Australia, Caribbeans, South America, and Israel; and distribution and sale of hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) products in the United States (U.S.) market.

