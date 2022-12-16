Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $184.59.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on HVRRY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Hannover Rück from €190.00 ($200.00) to €210.00 ($221.05) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Hannover Rück from €140.00 ($147.37) to €133.70 ($140.74) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Hannover Rück from €180.00 ($189.47) to €190.00 ($200.00) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Hannover Rück from €174.00 ($183.16) to €184.00 ($193.68) in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hannover Rück from €185.00 ($194.74) to €197.00 ($207.37) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th.
Hannover Rück Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:HVRRY opened at $97.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.52. Hannover Rück has a 1-year low of $65.98 and a 1-year high of $102.66.
Hannover Rück Company Profile
Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.
