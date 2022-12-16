Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $184.59.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HVRRY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Hannover Rück from €190.00 ($200.00) to €210.00 ($221.05) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Hannover Rück from €140.00 ($147.37) to €133.70 ($140.74) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Hannover Rück from €180.00 ($189.47) to €190.00 ($200.00) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Hannover Rück from €174.00 ($183.16) to €184.00 ($193.68) in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hannover Rück from €185.00 ($194.74) to €197.00 ($207.37) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Get Hannover Rück alerts:

Hannover Rück Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:HVRRY opened at $97.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.52. Hannover Rück has a 1-year low of $65.98 and a 1-year high of $102.66.

Hannover Rück Company Profile

Hannover Rück ( OTCMKTS:HVRRY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.28 billion for the quarter. Hannover Rück had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 10.65%. Analysts forecast that Hannover Rück will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hannover Rück Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannover Rück and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.