Brokerages Set Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) PT at $182.39

Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $184.59.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Hannover Rück from €174.00 ($183.16) to €171.00 ($180.00) in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Hannover Rück from €140.00 ($147.37) to €133.70 ($140.74) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Societe Generale decreased their target price on shares of Hannover Rück from €201.50 ($212.11) to €200.00 ($210.53) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Hannover Rück from €190.00 ($200.00) to €210.00 ($221.05) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Hannover Rück from €180.00 ($189.47) to €190.00 ($200.00) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th.

Hannover Rück Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS HVRRY opened at $97.58 on Friday. Hannover Rück has a 12-month low of $65.98 and a 12-month high of $102.66. The stock has a market cap of $23.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.04 and a 200 day moving average of $78.52.

About Hannover Rück

Hannover Rück ( OTCMKTS:HVRRY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hannover Rück had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $8.28 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hannover Rück will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

