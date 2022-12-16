Brokerages Set Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) PT at $182.39

Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $184.59.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Hannover Rück from €174.00 ($183.16) to €171.00 ($180.00) in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Hannover Rück from €140.00 ($147.37) to €133.70 ($140.74) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Societe Generale decreased their target price on shares of Hannover Rück from €201.50 ($212.11) to €200.00 ($210.53) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Hannover Rück from €190.00 ($200.00) to €210.00 ($221.05) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Hannover Rück from €180.00 ($189.47) to €190.00 ($200.00) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th.
Hannover Rück Stock Down 2.0 %
Shares of OTCMKTS HVRRY opened at $97.58 on Friday. Hannover Rück has a 12-month low of $65.98 and a 12-month high of $102.66. The stock has a market cap of $23.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.04 and a 200 day moving average of $78.52.
About Hannover Rück
Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.
