Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Downgraded by JMP Securities

JMP Securities lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SBRA. Bank of America cut Sabra Health Care REIT from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered Sabra Health Care REIT from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT to $15.50 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Sabra Health Care REIT Stock Performance

NASDAQ SBRA opened at $12.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -158.38 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 1-year low of $11.44 and a 1-year high of $16.60.

Sabra Health Care REIT Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.47%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,500.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,317,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $540,765,000 after acquiring an additional 859,548 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,205,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,141,000 after buying an additional 81,240 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,486,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,701,000 after buying an additional 384,092 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 161.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,097,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,210,000 after buying an additional 3,148,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,621,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,920,000 after buying an additional 193,550 shares during the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

As of March 31, 2022, Sabra's investment portfolio included 416 real estate properties held for investment. This consists of (i) 279 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 59 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 50 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 13 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a sales-type lease, 16 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) two mortgage loans, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 13 other loans), seven preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture.

Featured Stories

