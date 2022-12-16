Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.63.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FYBR shares. Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on Frontier Communications Parent to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Frontier Communications Parent from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Frontier Communications Parent from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Frontier Communications Parent from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Friday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

Get Frontier Communications Parent alerts:

Frontier Communications Parent Price Performance

Frontier Communications Parent stock opened at $24.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.81. Frontier Communications Parent has a one year low of $20.83 and a one year high of $31.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Frontier Communications Parent ( NASDAQ:FYBR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Frontier Communications Parent had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 8.06%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Frontier Communications Parent will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Silver Point Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 3.1% during the first quarter. Silver Point Capital L.P. now owns 9,508,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,086,000 after acquiring an additional 287,000 shares in the last quarter. Clear Sky Advisers LLC bought a new position in Frontier Communications Parent during the first quarter worth about $531,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in Frontier Communications Parent during the first quarter worth about $1,512,000. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 1.5% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 52,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Governors Lane LP lifted its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 3.8% during the first quarter. Governors Lane LP now owns 972,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,909,000 after acquiring an additional 35,500 shares in the last quarter. 95.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Frontier Communications Parent

(Get Rating)

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services for consumer and business customers in 25 states in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Communications Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Communications Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.