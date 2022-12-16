Traton SE (OTCMKTS:TRATF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Traton SE (OTCMKTS:TRATF – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

TRATF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Traton in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised Traton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €15.00 ($15.79) target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th.

Traton Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of Traton stock opened at $15.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.60. Traton has a 12-month low of $11.61 and a 12-month high of $27.20.

About Traton

Traton SE manufactures commercial vehicles worldwide. It operates in Industrial Business and Financial Services segments. The company offers light and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, such as trucks and bus chassis; vans; construction vehicles; city buses; and intercity and travel coaches, as well as spare parts and services.

