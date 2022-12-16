Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) Receives $34.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.63.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Frontier Communications Parent from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Frontier Communications Parent from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Frontier Communications Parent from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Frontier Communications Parent from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on Frontier Communications Parent to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Frontier Communications Parent

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Silver Point Capital L.P. increased its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Silver Point Capital L.P. now owns 9,508,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,086,000 after purchasing an additional 287,000 shares in the last quarter. Clear Sky Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent during the 1st quarter valued at $531,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent during the 1st quarter valued at $1,512,000. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 52,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Governors Lane LP increased its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Governors Lane LP now owns 972,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,909,000 after purchasing an additional 35,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.42% of the company’s stock.

Frontier Communications Parent Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FYBR opened at $24.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.72. Frontier Communications Parent has a 52 week low of $20.83 and a 52 week high of $31.86.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Frontier Communications Parent had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 8.06%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Frontier Communications Parent will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Frontier Communications Parent

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services for consumer and business customers in 25 states in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

