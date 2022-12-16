Needham & Company LLC Begins Coverage on Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

SMPL has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Simply Good Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Simply Good Foods from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Simply Good Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Simply Good Foods to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $42.82.

Shares of Simply Good Foods stock opened at $37.28 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.06 and its 200 day moving average is $35.28. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.52 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Simply Good Foods has a twelve month low of $29.21 and a twelve month high of $45.77.

Simply Good Foods ( NASDAQ:SMPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $274.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.81 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Simply Good Foods will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMPL. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 124.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 242.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizzas, protein chips, and recipes, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

