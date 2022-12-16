Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SNY. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Sanofi from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from €120.00 ($126.32) to €89.00 ($93.68) in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Cheuvreux cut shares of Sanofi from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Sanofi from €105.00 ($110.53) to €85.00 ($89.47) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sanofi in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Sanofi from €90.00 ($94.74) to €85.00 ($89.47) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $102.88.

NASDAQ:SNY opened at $47.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.96. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $36.91 and a 52-week high of $58.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $119.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.60.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Sanofi in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Sanofi by 10.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 85,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after acquiring an additional 7,809 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in Sanofi by 117.4% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 30,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 16,621 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Sanofi by 188.2% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 37,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 24,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Sanofi by 35.2% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 18,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 4,810 shares during the last quarter. 10.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

