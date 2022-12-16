ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY) Research Coverage Started at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for ARS Pharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 6.2 %

NASDAQ:SPRY opened at $8.47 on Tuesday. ARS Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $9.17. The stock has a market cap of $305.41 million, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.63.

Insider Transactions at ARS Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CFO Kathleen D. Scott acquired 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.24 per share, for a total transaction of $51,480.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops ARS-1, a novel intranasal epinephrine spray with absorption technology for patients and their families at-risk of severe allergic reactions to food, medications, and insect bites. Its product includes Neffy, a low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Diego, California.

