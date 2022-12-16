Morgan Stanley Boosts Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Price Target to $63.00

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SPT. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $79.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sprout Social presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $70.44.

Shares of NASDAQ SPT opened at $59.17 on Tuesday. Sprout Social has a 1-year low of $38.39 and a 1-year high of $98.71. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -67.24 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.88.

In other news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total value of $29,595.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 126,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,475,590.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Sprout Social news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.02, for a total transaction of $1,180,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,091,379.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total transaction of $29,595.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,294 shares in the company, valued at $8,475,590.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 115,712 shares of company stock valued at $6,975,389 over the last 90 days. 13.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPT. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Sprout Social by 4.0% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 8.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,334,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the first quarter valued at about $1,453,000. Ascent Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 14.3% in the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pier Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 1.1% in the first quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 72,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,842,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

