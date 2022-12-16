SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Earns Peer Perform Rating from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a peer perform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on SunPower in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They set a hold rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Cowen raised their price objective on SunPower to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised SunPower from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on SunPower from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on SunPower from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SunPower has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.63.

SunPower Price Performance

Shares of SunPower stock opened at $21.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.60 and a 200 day moving average of $21.00. SunPower has a 12 month low of $12.78 and a 12 month high of $28.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 66.06 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SunPower

About SunPower

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPWR. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of SunPower in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of SunPower by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of SunPower by 721.3% in the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of SunPower by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of SunPower by 205.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.61% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.

