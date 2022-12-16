SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Earns Peer Perform Rating from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a peer perform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on SunPower in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They set a hold rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Cowen raised their price objective on SunPower to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised SunPower from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on SunPower from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on SunPower from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SunPower has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.63.
SunPower Price Performance
Shares of SunPower stock opened at $21.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.60 and a 200 day moving average of $21.00. SunPower has a 12 month low of $12.78 and a 12 month high of $28.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 66.06 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SunPower
About SunPower
SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SunPower (SPWR)
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
- Game-Changing News For Mullen Automotive
- Inflation and the Energy Crisis are Two Freight Trains on a Collision Course – Here’s How to Prepare
- Is Enterprise Products Partners Fairly Valued?
Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.