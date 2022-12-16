Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Trading Down 11.8 %

Sarcos Technology and Robotics stock opened at $0.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $95.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 2.10. Sarcos Technology and Robotics has a 1-year low of $0.56 and a 1-year high of $10.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRC. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 292,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 7,176 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 7,996 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 24.79% of the company’s stock.

About Sarcos Technology and Robotics

Sarcos Corp., a robotics and sensor company, designs, builds, and produces dexterous tele-operated robotic systems. Its products include Guardian S, an unmanned ground vehicle for security, inspection, and non-destructive testing available in a Robot-as-a-Service offering; Guardian GT, a big arm system or dual-armed human-controlled robot mounted on an agile tracked vehicle base for commercial, industrial, and first responder environments; and Guardian XO, a robot that features an exoskeleton suit; SenSuit controller garment for enhanced teleoperation of the Guardian XT (a highly dexterous mobile robotic system); and humanoid solutions.

