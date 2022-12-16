Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Short Interest Update

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,350,000 shares, a decrease of 23.3% from the November 15th total of 8,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,373,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total transaction of $1,896,302.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,516 shares in the company, valued at $1,320,786.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 69,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,373,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,587 shares of company stock valued at $5,420,127 over the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Analog Devices

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 370.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,943,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $722,212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893,057 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,266,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,889,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076,636 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,338,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,542,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,178 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,261,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $476,440,000 after purchasing an additional 994,122 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth $124,937,000. 85.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Analog Devices Price Performance

A number of analysts have commented on ADI shares. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Monday. They issued a “positive” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Analog Devices from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Needham & Company LLC cut Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Analog Devices from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.67.

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $166.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.16. Analog Devices has a 1 year low of $133.48 and a 1 year high of $180.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 22.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 57.58%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.